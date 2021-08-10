Ethiopia urges citizens to join fight against Tigrayan forces
The office of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday urged "all capable Ethiopians" to join the army, special forces and militias to support the fight against Tigrayan forces. The statement came roughly six weeks after the government declared a unilateral ceasefire in the northern region of Tigray.
The statement came roughly six weeks after the government declared a unilateral ceasefire in the northern region of Tigray. It was not immediately possible to contact the spokesperson for Tigrayan forces, or Abiy's representative, for comment.
War broke out in November between federal troops and forces from the Tigray People's Liberation Front, which controls Tigray. In recent weeks, fighting has spread to the adjoining Amhara and Afar regions, displacing around 170,000 people, according to the United Nations.
