World News Roundup: Russia showcases new arms at drill near Afghan border; China court upholds Canadian's death sentence as Huawei executive fights extradition and more

Russia showcases new arms at drill near Afghan border

Soldiers from Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan used new Russian firearms, flamethrowers, and surface-to-air missile launchers in military drills which concluded on Tuesday just 20 km (12 miles) from the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border. Moscow and it's Central Asian ex-Soviet allies have held two separate sets of military exercises close to Afghanistan this month as Taliban militants overran much of the country's northern provinces directly adjacent to Central Asia.

China court upholds Canadian's death sentence as Huawei executive fights extradition

A Chinese court upheld on Tuesday a Canadian man's death sentence for drug smuggling, a day before another court is due to rule on the case of another Canadian accused of spying. The court proceedings for the two Canadians come as lawyers in Canada representing the detained chief financial officer of telecoms giant Huawei make a final push to convince a court there not to extradite her to the United States, where she faces charges linked to violating sanctions.

Taliban tighten control of Afghan north as UN fears erasure of human rights

Taliban fighters tightened their grip on captured territory in Afghanistan on Tuesday as civilians hid in their homes and a pro-government commander vowed to fight to the death to defend Mazar-i-Sharif, the biggest city in the north. President Ashraf Ghani called on regional strongmen to support his government after a stunning string of Taliban gains as U.S.-led foreign forces pull out, while a U.N. official said advances made in human rights over the past 20 years were in danger of being erased.

Syrian President Assad issues decree forming new government - Presidency Twitter

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree on Tuesday forming a new government under Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, the Syrian Presidency said on Twitter.

Hong Kong leader supports adoption of anti-sanctions law through local legislation

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she supports the implementation of a mainland Chinese law in the former British colony to respond to foreign sanctions, the strongest signal yet that the city is set to adopt the legislation. Lam, speaking at her weekly news conference, said she would prefer the law be introduced through Hong Kong legislation rather than Beijing legislation, by adding it to an annex of Hong Kong's mini-constitution, known as the Basic Law.

Man accused over Iran prison executions goes on trial in Sweden

About 100 demonstrators gathered outside a court in Stockholm on Tuesday to protest against the Tehran government on the opening day of the trial of a 60-year-old Iranian suspected of war crimes and murder, Swedish news agency TT reported. Hamid Noury has been in custody in Sweden for almost two years and is accused of having played a leading role in the killing of political prisoners executed on government orders at the Gohardasht prison in Karaj, Iran, in 1988.

'Hours on a footnote': Scientists felt joy, frustration in making U.N. climate report

After spending hundreds of hours in virtual meetings to complete this week's major U.N. climate report, scientists Piers Forster and Joeri Rogelj celebrated in a way their peers could not: by hugging. Britain-based Forster had been wary of the isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic and invited his co-author to work alongside him in his Harrogate kitchen as they worked with other scientists around the world to thrash out the final version of the report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1.

North Korea not picking up hotlines after warning South, U.S. over joint drills

North Korea did not answer routine calls on inter-Korean hotlines on Tuesday, South Korea said, hours after a senior official in Pyongyang warned the South and the United States over annual joint military drills set to begin this week. Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accused South Korea of "perfidious behavior" for going ahead with the drills after North Korea agreed to restore hotlines in late July, having cut them last year amid rising tensions.

Ethiopia urges citizens to join fight against Tigrayan forces

The office of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday urged "all capable Ethiopians" to join the army, special forces and militias to support the fight against Tigrayan forces. The statement came roughly six weeks after the government declared a unilateral ceasefire in the northern region of Tigray.

Prince Andrew issued by Jeffrey Epstein accuser over alleged sexual abuse

Britain's Prince Andrew was sued in a New York court on Monday by a woman who alleged that he sexually assaulted and battered her two decades ago when she was 17 years old. Virginia Giuffre, who says she was trafficked for sex by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, filed a civil complaint against Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

