Eradication of hardships of women an 'appropriate reply' to critics of Ujjwala scheme: PM

Interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the launch of Ujjwala 2.0 via video-conferencing on Tuesday, a visibly overwhelmed Kiran Devi sincerely thanked him for the cooking gas scheme that reduced hardships of women and prayed for his long life.

PM Modi interacted with Devi, a resident of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, and a few other women during the event, and said the ''eradication of hardships'' in their lives has proved to be an ''appropriate reply'' to the critics of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana-PMUY.

Accompanied by her daughter, Devi's interaction with the prime minister lasted around four-and-half minutes.

As the interactions were on the verge of conclusion, Prime Minister Modi said, ''Before 2014, the poor people of the country had to make rounds of government offices, even for the smallest things. We are making efforts to change the situation, and while talking to you, it seems that the results of the efforts made have started becoming visible. May the blessings of sisters continue.'' To this, Devi said, ''I also want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. My blessings will continue to remain (with you) throughout my life. May God give you long life (Bhagwan aapko meri umar de).'' Asked whether her daughter cooks food using gas stove, Devi told the prime minister, ''She enjoys cooking using LPG and whenever the cylinder is empty, she is unwilling to cook food.'' She also told Modi that the use of LPG cylinder has helped her to save time.

''Earlier, I used to get tired after cooking. In the rainy season, I could either work or dry firewood.'' Devi, who is part of a self-help group, informed Modi that members of her group have also availed the benefits of the scheme. Besides Kiran Devi, the prime minister interacted with Bundi Devi of Dehradun in Uttrakhand, Ekta Chopdekar from North Goa, Asha from Amritsar in Punjab, and Sunita Vaishnav from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Interacting with Asha, Modi said, ''When this scheme was launched, a number of people would question what will be its benefits. The eradication of hardships in the lives of people like you, I feel, is the most appropriate reply. Our effort is to make the resources reach every citizen, so that he/she can bring prosperity in his/her life.'' Ekta Chopdekar told the PM that she would face difficulties while cooking using firewood, but the situation has changed since the launch of the Ujjwala scheme. She also informed the prime minister that she got the LPG cylinder refilled during the lockdown.

Modi said, ''It feels good that you are getting your LPG cylinders refilled. The situation in earlier governments was such that there used to be discussions in Parliament as to how many refills will be done in a year. the situation has now changed.'' While speaking to Sunita Vaishnav, the prime minister said, ''Our effort is that at the time of crisis, the poor people of the country should not face any problems. Our effort is that the oven of the poor's household should continue to burn, not using fuelwood but LPG.'' During his interactions, the PM sought to know from the women what benefit they got from the PMUY scheme and how it saved their time.

Bundi Devi said earlier she had to collect firewood from forests, but the situation has changed now and she saves much time.

Bundi Devi said she has so far got 22 refills of her LPG cylinder and that she is able to save time and look after her ailing 80-year-old father who is unable to move. She also said that she has informed her relatives about the scheme.

Showering praises on Bundi Devi, the prime minister said, ''With such dedication you render services to your father. You have presented such an example, where the belief among our people was that one should have a son, so that he can look after his parents, when they are aged. But you are looking after your father, and it is such a big service as a daughter. You have presented the finest example that even a daughter can look after her parents in their old age. I offer my 'pranaam' to you. I am thankful to crores of sisters like you who have made this scheme a part of their lives. You are an inspiration as a daughter and as a citizen.'' Modi on Tuesday launched the second phase of the nationwide Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), or Ujjwala 2.0, by virtually presenting cooking free LPG connections to some beneficiaries in Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh.

UP goes to assembly elections early next year along with Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab.

