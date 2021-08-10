Left Menu

UP: Murder accused living under fake ID for 14 years held

A 32-year-old murder accused on the run for 14 years and living under a fake identity has been arrested by the Noida Police, officials said on Tuesday.The police have also recovered a passport and an Aadhaar card made on forged documents by the accused, who was held on Monday from Surajpur in Greater Noida, they said.Accused Saurabh Singh alias Vikky is a native of Kalyanpur area in Kanpur district.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-08-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 18:43 IST
UP: Murder accused living under fake ID for 14 years held
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old murder accused on the run for 14 years and living under a fake identity has been arrested by the Noida Police, officials said on Tuesday.

The police have also recovered a passport and an Aadhaar card made on forged documents by the accused, who was held on Monday from Surajpur in Greater Noida, they said.

''Accused Saurabh Singh alias Vikky is a native of Kalyanpur area in Kanpur district. He had allegedly looted and killed a man in Bilhaur area of Kanpur in 2007 and had been on the run ever since,'' Deputy Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Elamaran G said.

''He was absconding since the incident and in order to evade arrest, he had been living on a fake identity for 14 years. He had got a driver's license and an Aadhaar card made on forged identities and he used those documents to get a passport also made,'' he said.

The accused, who had shown his identity as a Ghaziabad resident, was living in Greater Noida and was held following a tip-off to the local Bisrakh police, the officer said.

Over the period of his stay here, Singh had worked with various private companies under his changed identification, the police said.

During his arrest on Monday evening, the police also seized two illegal firearms along with some ammunition from his possession.

A fresh FIR has been lodged against him at the Bisrakh police station for cheating, forgery and illegal possession of firearms, they said, adding that Singh has been sent to jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021