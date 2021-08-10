UP court awards 20 years imprisonment to two men for raping minor
A court here has awarded 20 years imprisonment to two men for raping a seven-year-old girl three-and-a-half years ago.
Special Judge in the POCSO court, Tribhuvan Nath Paswan, announced the verdict on Monday.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 each on the convicts – Ansra and Monu alias Jahid.
In January 2018, the two men were charged and arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for raping the girl, a student of class second in the Kudwar area.
