UP court awards 20 years imprisonment to two men for raping minor

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 10-08-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 18:46 IST
A court here has awarded 20 years imprisonment to two men for raping a seven-year-old girl three-and-a-half years ago.

Special Judge in the POCSO court, Tribhuvan Nath Paswan, announced the verdict on Monday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 each on the convicts – Ansra and Monu alias Jahid.

In January 2018, the two men were charged and arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for raping the girl, a student of class second in the Kudwar area.

