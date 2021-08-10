Soccer-Lionel Messi touches down in Paris to finalise PSG transfer
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-08-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 19:07 IST
Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi arrived in Paris on Tuesday, to finalise his transfer to Paris Saint Germain (PSG).
Messi's plane touched down at Le Bourget airport on the outskirts of the French capital, according to reporters at the scene and the Flightradar24 website.
Crowds of PSG supporters had gathered at the airport and chanted out "Messi! Messi!" to welcome the player.
