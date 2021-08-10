Sadhu attacked with knife at Dasna temple

A sadhu was attacked with a knife by an unidentified assailant when he was sleeping on the premises of a temple in Dasna on Tuesday, police said.

The injured Hindu monk, Nareshanand, underwent surgery and his condition is stated to be stable, they said.

Advertisement

The attendants of the Devi temple told the police that Nareshanand is a native of Samastipur Bihar and a follower of priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati. Nareshanand had arrived here a few days ago to meet Saraswati. Anil Yadav, the main attendant of the temple, alleged that the assailant entered the temple at around 3.30 AM to kill Saraswati and claimed the security at the temple was inadequate. He said the attacker slashed at Nareshanand's throat and stomach. Hearing his cries for help, the policemen deployed for security of the temple rushed there, but by that time the attacker had fled.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said police tried to obtain the footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the temple but the cameras were not functional. Police teams are trying to nab the assailant. An FIR would be registered after receiving a complaint from temple management, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)