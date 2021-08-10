Left Menu

Mumbai: Mozambique man smuggles cocaine worth Rs 10 cr in stomach, held

The contraband, identified as South American cocaine, was discharged from the body in ten attempts, the last of which took place on Tuesday morning, he said. This is one of the biggest seizures of contraband from the body of a carrier, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

Mumbai: Mozambique man smuggles cocaine worth Rs 10 cr in stomach, held
A man hailing from Mozambique in Africa has been held at the Mumbai international airport allegedly with 1.02 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 10 crore concealed in his stomach in the form of capsules, the Narcotics Control Bureau said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off about a drug ''mule'' (someone who carries contraband) smuggling high-value cocaine, an NCB team apprehended Fumo Emanuel Zedequias at the airport at 2 am on Sunday, said an official.

''During his interrogation we found that the man had swallowed 70 cocaine-filled capsules. He requested for medical help, so we rushed him to J J Hospital in Byculla. The contraband, identified as South American cocaine, was discharged from the body in ten attempts, the last of which took place on Tuesday morning,'' he said. ''The total weight of the cocaine recovered was 1.029 kg. This is one of the biggest seizures of contraband from the body of a carrier,'' the official said, adding that further probe was on.

