Work in progress to translate technical, pharmaceutical education into official language under PM leadership: Amit Shah

While stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given respect to the country's official language by speaking in Hindi at various events and on international platforms, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the work has begun to translate the curriculum of technical education and pharmaceutical education into the official language.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 19:22 IST
Amit Shah chairing 36th meeting of Committee of Parliament on Official Langauge in New Delhi on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
While stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given respect to the country's official language by speaking in Hindi at various events and on international platforms, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the work has begun to translate the curriculum of technical education and pharmaceutical education into the official language. His remarks came at the 36th meeting of the Committee of Parliament on Official Langauge today.

"PM has given respect to our official language by speaking in Hindi at various events and on international platforms. Under his leadership, work has begun to translate the curriculum of technical education and pharmaceutical education into the official language. It'll bring a change in the country," said Union Home Minister Shah. Under section 3 of the Official Languages Act 1963, this Committee was to be constituted after ten years of the promulgation of the Act. This Committee was set up in 1976 under section 4 of the Act. This Committee comprises 30 members of Parliament, 20 from Lok Sabha, and 10 from Rajya Sabha.

The Committee of Parliament on Official Language is responsible to review the progress made in the use of Hindi for the official purpose of the Union. Information about the Committee, its organizational set-up, functions, etc. is given. Users can access details related to official language policy, constitutional provisions, resolution, rules, President's orders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

