ED to start new sub-zonal office in Imphal from tomorrow

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is all set to start functioning of its new Sub-Zonal office in Imphal from Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 19:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is all set to start functioning of its new Sub-Zonal office in Imphal from Wednesday. This sub zonal office will be functioning under the Guwahati Zonal Office-II and shall be headed by a Deputy Director, having jurisdiction over Manipur.

"ED's new Sub-Zonal office will start functioning at its office in Imphal with effect from August 11," said the ED in a statement on Tuesday, adding the ED is in the process of making sub zonal offices functional in all the remaining state capitals of the states of the North East in this financial year. The establishment of the Imphal Sub-Zonal office shall in turn significantly improve attachment and confiscation of proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and also assist or support the police and other state and Central law enforcement Agencies in Manipur to prevent the transfer of funds across borders otherwise than through banking channel and thereby improve overall law enforcement.

The ED will start functioning its new Sub-Zonal office in Shillong from Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

