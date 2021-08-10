Two minor brothers drown in water-filled illegal mine

Two brothers aged 13 years and nine years drowned on Tuesday after one of them slipped into a water-filled illegal mine and the other tried to save him in Astoli village of neighbouring Bundi district. The tragedy occurred at around 10 AM when Deepak Meena (13) and his brother Hansraj Meena (9) were grazing their cattle in the forest near the village. The police have lodged a case of causing death by negligence under section 304 of the IPC against the illegal mine operator and mining officials of the district.

Family members of the deceased siblings staged a protest at the Bundi district government hospital demanding that the illegal mine operator be charged with murder.They also sought compensation for the deaths. ''The two siblings had gone to graze cattle in the forest near the village on Tuesday morning when one of them accidentally slipped into the water-filled mine and drowned,'' Circle Inspector at Bundi Sadar police station Sandeep Sharma said. ''The other brother also jumped into the water and the two drowned,'' he added. Villagers from the nearby area pulled out the two but they had died. ''The police handed over the bodies after postmortem and has begun an investigation into the matter,'' Sharma said.

''The family members were also assured of compensation in line with the state government's norms,'' he added.

