BJP holds protest in Bengal seeking justice in gangrape case

The BJP on Tuesday held demonstrations here and elsewhere in Bengal in protest against the alleged gangrape of a speech-impaired woman in Howrah district, claiming that it was orchestrated by ruling TMC workers “as her husband is a supporter of the saffron party”.

Several of them, including women, were temporarily detained by the police, an officer said.

State minister Firhad Hakim, meanwhile, gave assurance that the police were looking into the matter.

In the city, the saffron camp workers demonstrated near Victoria Memorial seeking justice for the woman. Similarly, in Howrah, district leaders, led by the party’s state unit women cell chief Agnimitra Paul, agitated outside Uluberia police station demanding punishment for the guilty.

Addressing a press meet during the day, BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said party MPs will organise protests over the horrid incident in the national capital.

''Our MPs will hold protests over the gruesome incident in Delhi. We will strive to highlight the matter before the people of the country,'' Bhattacharya told reporters.

A woman, who cannot speak owing to a cerebral attack, was ''gangraped as her husband is a BJP supporter'' and had campaigned for the local candidate there during the assembly polls, he claimed.

''The police had initially said two persons, who are TMC workers, were arrested in connection with the incident. Now they are claiming that the said persons were not detained,'' Bhattacharya stated.

He expressed apprehension over delivery of justice in this case.

''Currently, the police, administration, leaders and the (ruling) party have become indistinguishable from each other,'' Bhattacharya said, seeking to know if common people can any longer expect the police to look into their complaints.

At least 41 BJP workers have been killed in post-poll violence in the state, he stated.

''It will be an understatement to say that police officers have become stooges of the ruling party, they are behaving like TMC workers at least in some places of the state,'' the BJP leader maintained.

Alleging that the police had at first refused to lodge a case, Bhattacharya further said that the matter was registered only after the woman filed a written complaint.

She was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata as the medical officer at the local government hospital allegedly left without performing necessary medical examination on her, citing his mother's illness.

''We have no faith in the health care system of the state, and have shifted the victim to a private hospital for proper treatment,'' the BJP spokesperson added. Hakim, on his part, said that party affiliation is not taken into consideration in Bengal during justice delivery.

''The police are carrying out an inquiry into the incident. Unlike Uttar Pradesh, encounters are not done in West Bengal. The accused will be tried before the court as per law. Some of the criminals have been arrested, and others, too, will be apprehended,'' the transport minister said.

