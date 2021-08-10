C'garh: Two revenue officials suspended for demanding bribe

Two revenue department officials were suspended for allegedly demanding bribe in a property ownership matter in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district on Tuesday.

Action was taken against a nayab tehsildar and patwari (village-level official) after a video where the latter was purportedly heard demanding bribe went viral, a government statement said. In the video, the patwari was heard demanding Rs 8,000 including Rs 5,000 for the nayab tehsildar for disposing of the matter, it said, adding that further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)