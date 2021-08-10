Left Menu

Journalist held with grenades in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-08-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 19:46 IST
Journalist held with grenades in Srinagar
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Tuesday arrested a journalist from Lal Chowk area here and recovered two grenades from him, police said.

The journalist has been identified as Aadil Farooq, who works with a local news agency, they said.

A resident of Khrew Pampore in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, Farooq was arrested near Macca Market, Lal Chowk in Srinagar, a police official said.

During a search of his bag, two hand grenades were recovered, he said.

Farooq works as a journalist with a local news agency, the official said.

An investigation is underway and more arrests are expected, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August...

 Global
4
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021