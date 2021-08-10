Jain reviews ongoing work of water extraction well at Sangam Pumping Station in Wazirabad

Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyendar Jain reviewed the ongoing work of a water extraction well at Sangam Pumping Station in Wazirabad, which will provide around 2.5 million gallons of water to residents in the area.

''The water extraction well at the Sangam pumping station is being constructed based on indigenous technology and design,'' Jain tweeted. ''The water extraction well will provide 2 to 2.5 MGD of drinking water benefiting the citizenry,'' he said.

The water extraction well will provide 1 to 1.5 times more water than a ranney well.

