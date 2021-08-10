Left Menu

Man gets 20-years RI for kidnapping, raping minor girl'

Hyderabad, Aug 10 PTI A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl in June 2015.The Metropolitan Sessions Judge found the man, a worker at a poultry farm, guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act and IPC.

Hyderabad, Aug 10 (PTI): A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl in June 2015.

The Metropolitan Sessions Judge found the man, a worker at a poultry farm, guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said. According to the prosecution, the accused, induced the girl with deceitful words and compelled her to elope with him. He took her to his native place in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, where he tied a yellow thread to her neck and made her believe that he was her husband and sexually assaulted her several times. Later he dropped the girl at the poultry farm here where her family stayed and fled.

The girl's father filed a complaint with police. A case was registered and he was subsequently arrested.

