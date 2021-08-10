Par panel unhappy over representation of women in Delhi Police

A parliamentary panel has expressed dissatisfaction over the representation of women in the Delhi Police and sought a timeline for achieving the target of 33 per cent women in the force.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, also expressed disappointment over the fact that no new recruitment has been made since 2018, which is more than three years.

Advertisement

''The committee is not satisfied with the efforts of Delhi Police to increase representation of women in Delhi Police. The committee notes the reply of Delhi Police about the details of recruitment of women in Delhi Police and desires to be apprised about the increase in percentage of women in Delhi Police after the ongoing recruitment process is complete,'' the report of the panel, which was submitted to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, said.

The committee said it should be informed as regards when the target of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Delhi Police is likely to be achieved.

''The committee would like to be apprised about the reasons for delay in recruitment and steps taken to fast-track the recruitment process,'' it said.

The panel, however, took note of the achievements of the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) of the Delhi Police and the persistent efforts to impart self-defence training to girls and women.

It appreciated the efforts of the Delhi Police to prevent street crimes by crime-mapping and identification of hotspots, dynamic deployment etc.

The committee would like to be informed about the implementation status of identification and mapping of crime hotspots in other metropolitan cities, it said.

The panel took note of the 15 all-women Police Control Room (PCR) vans in Delhi and recommended a survey to be conducted by the Delhi Police on the effectiveness of having all-women PCR vans vis-a-vis the traditional PCR vans and said the number of all-women PCR vans should be suitably increased if those are found to be effective.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)