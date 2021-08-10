Left Menu

Married man, girlfriend commit suicide in UP

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 10-08-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 20:17 IST
Married man, girlfriend commit suicide in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A married man and his girlfriend allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Sikandrabad city here, police said on Tuesday.

Mohit (24) and Sushma (20) – residents of Khatribara locality – went missing on Monday and were later found unconscious in the fields near Birori village in the Chola outpost area by passersby, who informed the police.

Sushma died on way to a hospital and Mohit during treatment, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said, adding their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Mohit had been married to another woman for past three years, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August...

 Global
4
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021