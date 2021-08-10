Odisha: Prohibitory orders clamped in 3 panchayat areas to thwart opposition over drinking water project

In the wake of opposition by locals against diversion of river water for a proposed drinking water project, the Kendrapara district administration on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders in three panchayats under Rajkanika block for two months, a senior official said. Kendrapara sub-collector Niranjan Behera asserted that though the mega project would draw water from the Kharasrota river passing through the block, it would not have any adverse effect on the irrigation of farmland. "However, a section of the locals is opposing the project and attempting to disrupt work. Therefore, prohibitory orders will remain in force till October 8," Behera said.

Restrictions under Section 144 of the Cr PC have been imposed in Balakati, Bharigada, and Barunadiha panchayats under Rajkanika block, about 45 km from Kendrapara town, the official said.

As a result of the order, any kind of meeting will be banned and more than five people will not be allowed to gather at a place. Twelve platoons of armed forces have been deployed in the villages to maintain law and order, Behera said. There were protests in some places, but no untoward incident was reported, according to Behera.

Some political leaders were detained during the day as they defied the prohibitory orders, the official said. The residents in Rajkanika block have been demanding immediate scrapping of the project, saying it would be detrimental to the interest of the people living in riverside villages. The Rs 892-crore project aims at supplying safe drinking water to villages in neighbouring Bhadrak and Balasore districts, where the groundwater table is heavily salinated, an official of the Rural Water and Sanitation Scheme said.

Former MLA Debendra Sharma alleged that the project would severely impact agriculture as it would draw water from the river.

Highlighting that people of the region were entirely dependent on agriculture, Sharma said, "There will be a severe shortage of water for agriculture requirements if water is diverted from the Kharasrota river." The former MLA underlined that the diversion of water would lead to the depletion of water level in the river.

He added the move would also have adverse effects on the ecosystem of Bhitarkanika national park -- home of the endangered saltwater crocodiles -- as its water bodies are interconnected with the river.

Officials, however, said that the apprehensions were "unfounded" and did not have a logical basis.

