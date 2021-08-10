FIR against 4 for flogging, giving electric shock to man on camera in UP's Ballia
An FIR has been registered against four men in this Uttar Pradesh district after a video went viral on social media, in which they were seen flogging a man and giving him an electric shock, police said on Tuesday.The incident occurred in Surhaiya village in the Sahatwar area.
An FIR has been registered against four men in this Uttar Pradesh district after a video went viral on social media, in which they were seen flogging a man and giving him an electric shock, police said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred in Surhaiya village in the Sahatwar area. In the video, the accused could be seen flogging a man, who had his hands and legs tied, and giving him an electric shock.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Preeti Tripathi said the video was recorded around 3 am on August 7. The victim, identified as Pintu Rajbhar, has been admitted to the district hospital, she added.
The FIR against the four accused was registered on the basis of a complaint from the victim's brother, Dheeraj.
Police are trying to arrest the accused, who are absconding.
