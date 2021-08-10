FIR against 4 for flogging, giving electric shock to man on camera in UP's Ballia

An FIR has been registered against four men in this Uttar Pradesh district after a video went viral on social media, in which they were seen flogging a man and giving him an electric shock, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Surhaiya village in the Sahatwar area. In the video, the accused could be seen flogging a man, who had his hands and legs tied, and giving him an electric shock.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Preeti Tripathi said the video was recorded around 3 am on August 7. The victim, identified as Pintu Rajbhar, has been admitted to the district hospital, she added.

The FIR against the four accused was registered on the basis of a complaint from the victim's brother, Dheeraj.

Police are trying to arrest the accused, who are absconding.

