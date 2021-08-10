Left Menu

12 states, UTs have implemented 10 pc reservation to economically weaker sections: Govt

She said the Department of Personnel and Training DoPT monitors the progress in filling up of backlog vacancies reserved for SCs, STs and OBCs with 10 ministries or departments having more than 90 per cent of employees of the central government. About 15,088 of the 28562 vacancies for OBC remain unfilled.

Updated: 10-08-2021 20:56 IST
About 12 states and union territories have implemented 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections, while no information regarding implementation of EWS reservation in the remaining states or UTs is available, the government said on Tuesday.

According to available information, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana have implemented 10 per cent reservation to EWS, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik said in a written reply in Lok Sabha. She said the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) monitors the progress in filling up of backlog vacancies reserved for SCs, STs and OBCs with 10 ministries or departments having more than 90 per cent of employees of the central government. According to the data provided by her, 14,366 out of 28,345 vaccines reserved for SC remain unfilled while 12,612 of 22016 vacancies for STs remains unfilled. About 15,088 of the 28562 vacancies for OBC remain unfilled.

