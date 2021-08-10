Left Menu

PM told me incidents like Assam-Mizoram border violence pain the country: Assam CM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conveyed to him that incidents like the recent violence along the Assam-Mizoram border give pain to the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said he was in regular touch with the prime minister after the July 26 incident, giving him regular updates about the prevailing situation.

''The prime minister told me 'Aisa hone se desh ko pida hote hain (The country is pained by such incidents),'' he said.

Five personnel of the Assam Police and a civilian were killed when Mizoram Police fired upon them following the border clashes.

Sarma said that both the state governments were now talking to each other and working for peace and tranquillity.

''We now need peace and healing. We need confidence building measures,'' he said.

Referring to the Assam-Meghalaya border situation, Sarma said both the states were talking to each other and resolving the issues.

''Relations should not be spoiled for just 1 or 2 inches of land. After all these are Indian land,'' he said.

He said to resolve the issue of disputed territories, both Assam and Meghalaya have agreed to go by five principle - historical perspective, administrative convenience, contiguity of constitutional boundary and most importantly people's wish.

About the Assam-Nagaland border, Sarma said that it is also in the process of settlement.

Asked about Nagaland's commercial capital Dimapur's status, he said Dimapur is Nagaland territory and those who live there are Nagas.

''What will I do with Dimapur? People in Dimapur are Nagas. Why will they stay with us,'' he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

