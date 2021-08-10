Left Menu

Somaiya files complaint alleging scam in setting up oxygen generation plants

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2021 21:18 IST
Maharashtra BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday submitted an application to the police alleging irregularities in issuance of tenders by the Mumbai civic body for setting up oxygen generation plants in the wake of COVID-19 and also in their bidding process, an official said.

Somaiya submitted the application at the Azad Maidan Police Station in South Mumbai against officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and bidders, he said.

The BJP leader demanded an investigation and action against the BMC and three bidders for alleged forgery and submitting fake documents, the official said.

In his application, Somaiya has alleged that there was a ''Rs 84-crore scam'' in the entire process related to setting up oxygen generation plants in Mumbai during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The official did not divulge further course of action. PTI DC RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

