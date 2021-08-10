'Unfit to stand trial': Court grants bail to man

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to a mentally ill man arrested in an attempt to murder case, noting that he is “unfit to stand the trial”. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Arora granted bail after relying on the medical report which stated that the accused suffers from disorders due to brain dysfunction and such cases require treatment for a period of six months.

“Considering the fact that Medical Board of IHBAS came to the conclusion that accused is presently unfit to stand trial, this court is of the opinion that accused is entitled to be released on bail,” the judge said.

Advertisement

The court directed accused Yogender to maintain peace and not harm the victim or roam around within two kilometers radius of their house.

The court accepted the undertaking given by the father of the accused that his son will be shifted to his native village in Uttar Pradesh and visit Delhi's Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) for treatment when called. On August 4, IHBAS, through a medical report, apprised the court that the accused suffers from a seizure disorder, organic personality disorder, and behavioral disorder due to brain dysfunction. “Patients like accused Yogender requires treatment at least for a period of six months. He is also required to visit the IHBAS on OPD basis once in a fortnight,” the doctor of IHBAS said.

During the hearing, advocate Gaurav Dalal, who represented the accused, told the court that his client is “mentally retarded” and the victim used to instigate him by calling him bad names. “Accused is a sick person being of unsound mind and is not capable to produce his defence,” the advocate said. Meanwhile, mother of the victim who was attacked by the accused said that he has ''proper intellect to act'' and requested the court to send him to an asylum instead of granting bail. The accused was in judicial custody since April 2021 and is facing charges of attempt to murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)