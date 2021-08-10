Left Menu

Retired police inspector arrested for raping minor

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 10-08-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 21:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A retired police inspector has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl here, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday when retired inspector, Dinesh Chandra Tripathi, who hails from Allahabad, was watching television with the victim, Deputy Commissioner of Police Anoop Singh said.

The victim’s family reported the matter on Monday and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Chakeri police station.

The girl's medical examination was conducted, the DCP said, adding its report is awaited.

During his service, Tripathi had served at Chakeri as Station House Officer (SHO). He retired as inspector in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

