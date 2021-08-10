Left Menu

Vegas police: 2 fatally shot, apparently over unpaid rent

They found one woman dead in the front yard and encountered a man with nine gunshot wounds coming out of the home, Spencer said. That man was hospitalized in critical condition.Police found the body of the second dead woman inside the home after the man believed to be the landlord surrendered following a barricade situation, Spencer said.

PTI | Lasvegas | Updated: 10-08-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 21:32 IST
Vegas police: 2 fatally shot, apparently over unpaid rent

A shooting apparently involving a landlord-tenant dispute left two renters dead, one critically wounded with nine gunshot wounds and their landlord in custody as the suspect, Las Vegas police said Tuesday.

Investigators believe the man taken into custody opened fire following an argument over unpaid rent, said police Lt. Ray Spencer. Police said the suspect is in his 70s and may have lived in the residence with the victims but did not identify him or the victims.

Officers went to the home early Tuesday because of a report of gunshots. They found one woman dead in the front yard and encountered a man with nine gunshot wounds coming out of the home, Spencer said. That man was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police found the body of the second dead woman inside the home after the man believed to be the landlord surrendered following a barricade situation, Spencer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August...

 Global
4
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021