Now, graft case against AIADMK's

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Tuesday registered a case against former Minister S P Velumani for allegedly abusing his official position and allotting tenders and he is the second AIADMK leader to face action after the DMK assumed office in May. While the DVAC also questioned Velumani, a Coimbatore-based AIADMK strongman, the main opposition party condemned the action and dubbed it vendetta. The anti-graft agency said it conducted searches in 60 premises, 42 in Coimbatore, 16 in Chennai and one location each in Kancheepuram and Dindigul and seized Rs.13.08 lakh cash and ''incriminating documents.'' The documents include those related to land registrations, transactions of firms, fixed deposits to the tune of Rs two crore, official records and hard discs and other documents, an official release said.

The locations searched include the residences, offices and farm houses belonging to Velumani, his relatives, close associates and officials of Chennai and Coimbatore Corporations. The premises of suspected business establishments were also searched.

Last month, similar action was taken against M R Vijayabaskar, another AIADMK leader and former Minister who hailed from Karur. The state anti-graft agency said following petitions against the former Municipal Administration Minister Velumani it conducted a preliminary enquiry and a report was sent to the government and a copy submitted in the High Court of Madras.

On perusal of the report, the court directed action, the agency said.

The DVAC quoted the court as saying, ''the state should spare no efforts in getting to the bottom of the matter and proceed against those found to be responsible for the irregularities'' and to conduct further investigation in the light of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports.

Accordingly, it conducted further inquiry into the allegations mentioned in the petitions and a case was registered against Velumani and 16 others under sections of the IPC including conspiracy and cheating and under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The 16 others include individuals, firms, ''unknown others and unknown officials'' of municipal corporations of Chennai and Coimbatore and case was registered for alleged commission of criminal misappropriation and criminal misconduct in award of tenders.

Investigation of the case is under progress.

The AIADMK said it is always ready to face the ''false cases'' against its leaders legally and politically. Rather than focusing on work aimed at people's welfare, the action of DVAC against Velumani has led to ''suspicion'' that the DMK government was paying attention to ''vendetta activities,'' the party said, adding this has also led to anguish. PWD Minister, E V Velu, however, ruled out ''political vendetta'' and said the action was based on complaints against Velumani. According to the FIR, abusing his official position, the former minister had allotted projects worth Rs 346.81 crore to companies owned by his relatives in Coimbatore Corporation and works estimated to be Rs 464.02 crore in Greater Chennai Corporation during 2014-18. It also said that authorities had violated rules while awarding the contract. Searches were carried out at 52 locations across the state, including the house of Velumani in Kuniyamuthur here this morning in connection with the graft allegations against him. The action comes following complaints lodged by DMK MP R S Bharati and Jayaraman of Arappor Iyakkam movement, an anti-graft NGO. The sleuths are also searching the premises of those contractors and relatives who had taken the projects, police said. Senior DVAC officials are questioning Velumani at the MLA quarters in Chennai. Hundreds of party workers thronged the house of Velumani here and removed the iron barricades placed before the house, leading to tension for a while. AIADMK top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami in a statement said, ''without any proof and before finding out the truth, it is unfair to level corruption allegations.'' Lauding Velumani as an active party worker, the two leaders said he had faced defamatory, false accusations and now action, which includes raids by the anti-graft agency. ''Bearing all such travails, the AIADMK will continue with its people's work and carry out its political work based on the principles of love and dharma.''