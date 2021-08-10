Left Menu

Govt asks SC collegium to reconsider 2 names recommended for appointment as judges of J-K HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 21:50 IST
Govt asks SC collegium to reconsider 2 names recommended for appointment as judges of J-K HC
  • Country:
  • India

The government is learnt to have requested the Supreme Court collegium to reconsider two names recommended for appointment as judges of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Sources in the government said the names were sent back for reconsideration last month.

The collegium had separately recommended the names of lawyers Rahul Bharti and Moksha Kazmi Khajuria for appointment as judges of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The names were returned with a request to reconsider the recommendations, the sources said.

They pointed out that under the memorandum of procedure, a document which guides transfer and elevation of Supreme Court and high court judges, the government has a right to seek reconsideration on recommendations made by the SC collegium.

The sources refused to give out the reasons for the government's move.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August...

 Global
4
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021