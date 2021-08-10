Govt asks SC collegium to reconsider 2 names recommended for appointment as judges of J-K HC
The government is learnt to have requested the Supreme Court collegium to reconsider two names recommended for appointment as judges of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
Sources in the government said the names were sent back for reconsideration last month.
The collegium had separately recommended the names of lawyers Rahul Bharti and Moksha Kazmi Khajuria for appointment as judges of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
The names were returned with a request to reconsider the recommendations, the sources said.
They pointed out that under the memorandum of procedure, a document which guides transfer and elevation of Supreme Court and high court judges, the government has a right to seek reconsideration on recommendations made by the SC collegium.
The sources refused to give out the reasons for the government's move.
