Left Menu

Navi Mumbai cops warn groups threatening to stop airport work

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-08-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 21:51 IST
Navi Mumbai cops warn groups threatening to stop airport work
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Tuesday warned that any attempt by groups to stall the work of the Navi Mumbai Airport in connection with a stir over its naming will be dealt sternly.

The township has been seeing protests over the past few several weeks seeking that the airport coming up in Panvel be named after former MLA DB Patil, with some agitators saying they will stop contractors from working at the site if their demands are met.

''Every one has the right to protest in a democracy but it should be within regulations and demands must be kept at an appropriate platform. Tough action would be taken if anyone tries to stop work at the airport site,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shivaji Patel told a news channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August...

 Global
4
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021