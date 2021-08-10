Polish PM fires head of junior coalition partner from government

Poland's prime minister on Tuesday requested the dismissal of the head of a junior coalition partner from government, a spokesman said, leaving the future of the administration uncertain as the alliance that has ruled since 2015 fell apart.

The United Right coalition has been wracked with tensions over the past year, but junior coalition partner Accord's criticisms of tax reforms contained in the government's flagship Polish Deal economic programme looked to have brought matters to a head. "Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki today asked President Andrzej Duda to dismiss Jaroslaw Gowin from the posts of deputy prime minister and the minister of development, labour and technology," Piotr Muller told a news conference.

Muller said the United Right may still be able to command a majority in parliament even after Gowin's dismissal as some Accord lawmakers would support the government's reforms "I am convinced that there will be people in the United Right and in the rest of the Polish Parliament who will support the beneficial reforms that we have proposed," he said.