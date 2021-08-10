No piped water supply scheme to be abandoned in Assam: Minister

Left Menu

No piped water supply scheme shall remain abandoned or defunct in Assam anymore, a state minister said on Tuesday. Replying to a query by Opposition Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar during Question Hour, Assam Public Health Engineering Department Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said all water supply projects in the state will be revived and none will be abandoned.

No piped water supply scheme shall remain abandoned or defunct in Assam anymore, a state minister said on Tuesday. He also said the quality of work by contractors while implementing the schemes is being monitored. Replying to a query by Opposition Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar during Question Hour, Assam Public Health Engineering Department Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said all water supply projects in the state will be revived and none will be abandoned. He informed the House that only companies with clearance from Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) are being empanelled for the execution of the projects. He said there are 1,836 defunct piped water supply schemes in the state at present.

In reply to an unstarred question by another Congress legislator Rekibuddin Ahmed, Dass said altogether 6,027 water supply schemes are functional in the state. Among reasons for over 1,800 schemes lying defunct are failure in deep tube wells, damage due to floods and other natural calamities, and expiry of design period, he added. Dass also said 413 new water supply schemes have been sanctioned between 2016 and 2020, out of which 158 have been completed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

