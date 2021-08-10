Pak's Special Representative for Afghanistan to attend key meeting in Doha: FO

Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq will travel to Qatar to attend a key meeting on Afghanistan, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday. Mutlaq Al Qahtani, Qatari Special Envoy for Counter Terrorism and Mediation in Conflict Resolution, invited Ambassador Sadiq to participate in the Regional Conference on Afghanistan and meeting of Troika Plus on 10-11 August, it said.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmed Khan, will accompany the Special Representative to Doha, Qatar.

Advertisement

''This meeting of Troika Plus in Doha is taking place at an important time when the security situation in Afghanistan is continuously deteriorating particularly as the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country continues,” the FO said.

Pakistan attaches high importance to the Troika Plus mechanism, involving Pakistan, the US, Russia and China, it said.

It further said that Pakistan hopes that the meetings in Doha would help facilitate resumption of intra-Afghan negotiations with a view to achieve a political solution for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)