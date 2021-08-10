Arunachal governor given additional charge of Mizoram

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier B D Mishra (retd) was on Tuesday given additional charge of Mizroam, according to a communique by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad has been given the additional charge of Manipur, it said.

Mishra will discharge the functions of governor of Mizoram Hari Babu Kambhampati, in addition to his own duties, during the latter's absence on leave, said the communique.

''Ganga Prasad, Governor of Sikkim is appointed to discharge the functions of the Governor of Manipur, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Dr Najma A Heptulla, Governor of Manipur,'' it said.

These appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, the communique added.

