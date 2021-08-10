White House: Afghan defense forces have the training needed to fight Taliban
The White House said on Tuesday that Afghanistan's defense forces have the equipment and training they need to fight back against the Taliban.
The remarks, made at a briefing by press secretary Jen Psaki, came after a European Union official said Taliban militants now control 65% of the country after a string of gains as foreign forces pull out.
