US Charge d'Affaires Keshap meets representative of the Dalai Lama

The US supports the religious freedom and the preservation of cultural and linguistic identities of the Tibetan people, US Charge dAffaires Atul Keshap said on Tuesday after meeting a representative of the Dalai Lama.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 22:44 IST
The US supports the religious freedom and the preservation of cultural and linguistic identities of the Tibetan people, US Charge d'Affaires Atul Keshap said on Tuesday after meeting a representative of the Dalai Lama. ''Enjoyed meeting with Ngodup Dongchung, Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The U.S. supports the religious freedom and the preservation of Tibetans' unique cultural and linguistic identities, and respects the @DalaiLama's vision for the equal rights of all people,'' Keshap tweeted.

His meeting with Dongchung came nearly two weeks after the official of the Tibetan government-in-exile called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

