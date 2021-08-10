Anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police arrests former BJP spokesperson, 5 others

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested six people, including former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, in connection with the anti-Muslim slogans allegedly raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar here, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Ashwini Upadhyay, Preet Singh, a gau sevak, Deepak Singh, Deepak Kumar, Vinod Sharma and Vinit Bajpai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said.

They were arrested from different parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region and would be produced before the magistrate on Tuesday, police said.

A video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar here was widely circulated on social media, following which the Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the matter on Monday.

''Six people have been arrested after an FIR was registered at Connaught Place Police Station related to provocative sloganeering at a programme held near Bank of Baroda,'' Yadav said.

''Upadhyay was the organiser of the protest. He was not given any permission to hold the protest. When an unlawful activity takes place at a gathering, the organiser of any such gathering is held responsible along with others who were part of it,'' another senior police officer said.

The police have registered the case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and added relevant sections of the Epidemic and Disaster Management Act. A group of five people, including two women, had also submitted a complaint at Jamia Nagar police station against Upadhyay and others in connection with the inflammatory sloganeering, according to the police.

Hundreds of people had attended the protest organised by Bharat Jodo Andolan at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of Bharat Jodo Aandolan, had said the protest was held under the leadership of Upadhyay.

However, she had denied any links to those who raised anti-Muslim slogans.

Upadhyay too had distanced himself from the anti-Muslim slogan shouting incident.

