White House says it remains in touch with auto executives about high car prices

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 22:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Biden administration's supply chain team remains in touch with auto industry executives about issues driving up prices, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

Short-term disruptions in shipments of automotive semiconductors is now becoming a long-term problem and is driving average prices of new and used vehicles to luxury-car levels, fueling inflation fears and causing concern in the White House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

