White House says it remains in touch with auto executives about high car prices

The Biden administration's supply chain team remains in touch with auto industry executives about issues driving up prices, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

Short-term disruptions in shipments of automotive semiconductors is now becoming a long-term problem and is driving average prices of new and used vehicles to luxury-car levels, fueling inflation fears and causing concern in the White House.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)