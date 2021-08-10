Left Menu

CDS, Army chief meet Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 23:08 IST
CDS, Army chief meet Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General M M Naravane on Tuesday met Neeraj Chopra and complimented him on winning the gold medal in javelin throw at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Chopra, a Subedar with the 4 Rajputana Rifles, joined the Indian Army on May 15, 2016.

''General Bipin Rawat, CDS, applauded Subedar Neeraj Chopra and complimented him for his phenomenal performance in the Olympic Games that brought laurels to the nation,'' the Indian Army said on Twitter.

General Naravane interacted with Chopra and complimented him for his ''unparalleled achievement'', it said.

Chopra, the 23-year-old son of a farmer from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced a second-round throw of 87.58 m in the javelin throw finals on Saturday to end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

He had been conferred the prestigious Vishist Seva Medal (VSM) for his sporting excellence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021