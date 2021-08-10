Left Menu

Maha ACB arrests Nagpur ZP water conservation official for bribery

An official of the Nagpur Zilla Parishads minor irrigation department was on Tuesday arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 from a contractor in return for clearing his drain cleaning bill of Rs 20 lakh, an official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-08-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 23:14 IST
An official of the Nagpur Zilla Parishad's minor irrigation department was on Tuesday arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 from a contractor in return for clearing his drain cleaning bill of Rs 20 lakh, an official said. ZP District Water Conservation Officer Ramesh Kumar Gupta (54) had demanded money after the contractor had completed the work allotted to him in Salai in Ramtek, he said. Gupta was arrested by the Amravati Unit of ACB in a trap in Udaya Nagar area on Tuesday evening, he said, adding that a Prevention of Corruption Act case was registered at Hudkeshwar police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

