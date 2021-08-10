Left Menu

Brown sugar worth over Rs 1.2cr seized in Odisha, seven held

Brown sugar worth around Rs 1.20 crore was seized from Odishas Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in separate search operations and seven people, including a woman, were arrested in these connections, officials said.In a raid conducted on Monday, a team of police personnel recovered over 1.15 kg of the substance worth Rs 1.10 crore from six drug peddlers, an officer said.The search operation was carried out at a place under the Lalbag Police Station limits, he said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-08-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 23:18 IST
Brown sugar worth over Rs 1.2cr seized in Odisha, seven held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Brown sugar worth around Rs 1.20 crore was seized from Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in separate search operations and seven people, including a woman, were arrested in these connections, officials said.

In a raid conducted on Monday, a team of police personnel recovered over 1.15 kg of the substance worth Rs 1.10 crore from six drug peddlers, an officer said.

The search operation was carried out at a place under the Lalbag Police Station limits, he said. Police Commissioner S K Priyadarshi said a bike and several mobile phones were also seized from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Excise Department personnel raided Salia Sahi in Nayapalli area in the state's capital on Tuesday and recovered 95 gram of brown sugar from a woman.

The market value of the substance could be Rs 10 lakh, an official of the department said, adding that the arrested woman is being interrogated. The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate has recovered over 4 kg of brown sugar worth around Rs 4.20 crore in the last five months, and 22 drug traffickers have been apprehended during the period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021