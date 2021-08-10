Left Menu

Maha: Woman kills minor son, commits suicide

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-08-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 23:37 IST
Maha: Woman kills minor son, commits suicide
A 32-year-old woman allegedly killed her three and a half years old son apparently for not doing online study, and later committed suicide here in Nashik city, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the woman, a resident of the Pathardi Phata area, hanged herself at home at around 9.30 pm on Monday.

Prior to that, she allegedly strangled her son to death as she was angry with him for not doing online study, they said.

The woman's parents were present in the house when the twin incidents took place, the police said.

The police said they found a suicide note near the bodies of the mother-son duo and it said no one should be held responsible for their death.

Meanwhile, a case of murder has been registered against the woman at the Indiranagar police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

