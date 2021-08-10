Bhandara hospital fire: two accused nurses get temporary pre-arrest bail

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to two nurses who are accused in the Bhandara Government Hospital fire case.

A devastating fire at the hospital at Bhandara in eastern Maharashtra claimed the lives of ten new-born babies on January 9, 2021.

Advertisement

Shubhangi Sathawane and Sunita Masulkar, two staff nurses on duty at the time of the incident, are accused of negligence. They had first moved the sessions court for anticipatory bail. After their pleas were rejected, they approached the high court. The high court on Tuesday issued notices to the state government and police seeking their response, and granted protection from arrest to the applicants till the next hearing later this month.

Justice Vinay Joshi said in the event of arrest, the applicants should be released on interim bail on a personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 each, with one surety in the like amount.

The accused shall not tamper with evidence and shall attend the concerned police station every Sunday and Wednesday till further orders, the court said. PTI CLS KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)