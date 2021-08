Algerian wildfires kill 18 military men -defense ministry

Eighteen Algerian military men have died fighting wildfires that broke out on Monday night east of the capital, Algiers, the defense ministry said.

The government earlier said six civilians had been killed in the fires that erupted in Tizi Ouzou province, some 100 km (62 miles) east of Algiers.

