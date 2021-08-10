Left Menu

2 Afghan nationals held at Delhi airport for smuggling heroin worth over Rs 53 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 23:50 IST
Two Afghan nationals have been arrested at the international airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle into India heroin, worth over Rs 53 crore, concealed inside shampoo and hair colour bottles, the customs department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The duo was intercepted here on Sunday after their arrival from Tehran via Dubai, it said.

''On detailed personal and baggage search of the passengers, black colour liquid in shampoo/hair colouring bottles suspected to be heroin weighing in total 7.62 kg (including the weight of the bottles) estimated to be valued at Rs 53.34 crore were recovered from the passengers,'' the statement said.

When the recovered substance was subjected to drug detection test, prima facie it appeared to contain heroin, it said.

''During the interrogation, the passengers accepted their guilt,'' the statement said, adding the heroin was seized and the accused were arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

