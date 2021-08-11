Three held for prostitution from Noida hotel

Three people, including two women, allegedly involved in a prostitution racket were arrested from a hotel in Noida on Tuesday, police said.

The arrested man, a native of Aligarh district, fixed the deals for the women and accompanied them to hotels, they said. ''The trio was held from a hotel in Sector 15 of Noida following a tip-off about their involvement in sex trade. A total of Rs 5,300 cash and some objectionable items were seized from their possession at the spot,'' a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Three mobile phones belonging to the accused have also been seized by police, the official said.

An FIR has been lodged against them at the local Sector 20 police station and further proceedings were being carried out, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)