Left Menu

Three held for prostitution from Noida hotel

Three people, including two women, allegedly involved in a prostitution racket were arrested from a hotel in Noida on Tuesday, police said.The arrested man, a native of Aligarh district, fixed the deals for the women and accompanied them to hotels, they said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-08-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 00:02 IST
Three held for prostitution from Noida hotel
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, including two women, allegedly involved in a prostitution racket were arrested from a hotel in Noida on Tuesday, police said.

The arrested man, a native of Aligarh district, fixed the deals for the women and accompanied them to hotels, they said. ''The trio was held from a hotel in Sector 15 of Noida following a tip-off about their involvement in sex trade. A total of Rs 5,300 cash and some objectionable items were seized from their possession at the spot,'' a police spokesperson said.

Three mobile phones belonging to the accused have also been seized by police, the official said.

An FIR has been lodged against them at the local Sector 20 police station and further proceedings were being carried out, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021