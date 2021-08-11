Left Menu

Bihar man arrested in extortion case in Delhi

In a joint operation, the Delhi Police in coordination with the Bihar Police has arrested a 23-year-man here in connection with an extortion case, officials said on Tuesday.Accused, Rupam Singh, a resident of Bihars Motihari East Champaran, was arrested on Monday by the Delhi Polices Crime Branch team after its counterpart shared information about his presence in Delhis Gopalpur area, they said.After committing a murder in Motihari, Bihar, he had arrived in Delhi this year and had been making extortion calls from here using an international WhatsApp number to evade possible tracing by police.

According to police, he was wanted in two murder cases and an extortion case in Bihar. After committing the crime, he absconded from Bihar and was hiding in Delhi.

They said that on August 8, Singh made an extortion call to a person based in Bihar and demanded Rs 10 lakh from the victim. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar said, ''A joint operation of the Bihar Police along with a team of the Delhi Police's Crime Branch apprehended Rupam Singh from a rented room in Gopalpur here. Singh was wanted in four cases of murders and extortions registered in Bihar. He was handed over to the Bihar Police for further legal action.'' According to police, Singh is part of an extortion gang in Bihar, which is run by his school friend Suman Jha, who is involved in more than 22 cases, including that of murder and extortion. Singh joined the gang in March 2019 and committed various offences with the gang associates, police said.

