State Dept says violence in Afghanistan not consistent with U.S.-Taliban peace deal

The United States says levels of violence in Afghanistan are unacceptably high and not consistent with the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.

"Certainly the levels of violence, do not appear consistent with what the Taliban pledged in that agreement," Price told reporters in reference to the Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan signed in 2020.

