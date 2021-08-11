State Dept says violence in Afghanistan not consistent with U.S.-Taliban peace deal
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 00:15 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States says levels of violence in Afghanistan are unacceptably high and not consistent with the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.
"Certainly the levels of violence, do not appear consistent with what the Taliban pledged in that agreement," Price told reporters in reference to the Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan signed in 2020.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. State
- The United States
- Ned Price
- Afghanistan
- Price
- Taliban
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trans rights divides political rivals, young and old in the United States
More U.S. states, employers, schools likely to mandate vaccines, says expert
U.S. State Department to investigate swastika carved into elevator
Some U.S. states turn to vaccine mandates for key workers as COVID cases rise
Some U.S. states turn to vaccine mandates for key workers as COVID cases rise