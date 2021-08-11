Left Menu

State Dept says violence in Afghanistan not consistent with U.S.-Taliban peace deal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 00:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States says levels of violence in Afghanistan are unacceptably high and not consistent with the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.

"Certainly the levels of violence, do not appear consistent with what the Taliban pledged in that agreement," Price told reporters in reference to the Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan signed in 2020.

