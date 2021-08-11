Left Menu

Ensure Covid norms are followed during I-Day celebrations: Haryana govt to officials

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-08-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 00:24 IST
Ensure Covid norms are followed during I-Day celebrations: Haryana govt to officials
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has asked the director general of police, all administrative secretaries and deputy commissioners to ensure that all COVID-19 norms are followed at Independence Day celebrations across districts, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

According to the guidelines for the Independence Day functions, he said, gatherings at the district and sub-divisional level on August 15 shall not be of more than 1,000 people, subject to strict observance of requisite social distancing, COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms and wearing of masks.

The government said these functions should preferably be held in stadiums or police lines or open spaces that have a seating capacity of more than 5,000 people so that adequate social distancing can be maintained.

The spokesperson said that all deputy commissioners have been directed to work out the modalities of implementing the guidelines strictly in consonance with the instructions of the Union Home Ministry in letter and spirit.

He said COVID-19 warriors like doctors, health workers and sanitation workers etc. can be invited to Independence Day functions as a recognition of their noble service in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 may also be invited, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021