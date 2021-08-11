Ensure Covid norms are followed during I-Day celebrations: Haryana govt to officials

The Haryana government has asked the director general of police, all administrative secretaries and deputy commissioners to ensure that all COVID-19 norms are followed at Independence Day celebrations across districts, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

According to the guidelines for the Independence Day functions, he said, gatherings at the district and sub-divisional level on August 15 shall not be of more than 1,000 people, subject to strict observance of requisite social distancing, COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms and wearing of masks.

Advertisement

The government said these functions should preferably be held in stadiums or police lines or open spaces that have a seating capacity of more than 5,000 people so that adequate social distancing can be maintained.

The spokesperson said that all deputy commissioners have been directed to work out the modalities of implementing the guidelines strictly in consonance with the instructions of the Union Home Ministry in letter and spirit.

He said COVID-19 warriors like doctors, health workers and sanitation workers etc. can be invited to Independence Day functions as a recognition of their noble service in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 may also be invited, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)