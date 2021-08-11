Delhi: BJP MP alleges he received threat call, FIR lodged

BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta has filed a police complaint alleging that a man threatened him over the phone and demanded Rs 5 crore from him, officials said.

An FIR has been registered on his complaint, they said.

Advertisement

Gupta, the MP from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, alleged that he received a call from an unidentified man who threatened him and demanded Rs 5 crore from him, the police said.

A senior police officer said a case was registered in the matter at North Avenue police station on Sunday and an investigation is underway. The Special Cell unit of the Delhi Police is probing the matter.

Police said efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the caller.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)