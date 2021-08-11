Left Menu

Delhi: BJP MP alleges he received threat call, FIR lodged

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 00:38 IST
Delhi: BJP MP alleges he received threat call, FIR lodged
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta has filed a police complaint alleging that a man threatened him over the phone and demanded Rs 5 crore from him, officials said.

An FIR has been registered on his complaint, they said.

Gupta, the MP from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, alleged that he received a call from an unidentified man who threatened him and demanded Rs 5 crore from him, the police said.

A senior police officer said a case was registered in the matter at North Avenue police station on Sunday and an investigation is underway. The Special Cell unit of the Delhi Police is probing the matter.

Police said efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the caller.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021