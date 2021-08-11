Left Menu

40-year-old man held for threatening Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over phone

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-08-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 00:43 IST
The Kerala Police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly threatening Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over phone, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Kottayam-native Anil, was apprehended by a team led by Vaikom Deputy SP, while travelling from Thalayolaparambu to Ernakulam on a bus.

''According to our preliminary investigation, the man is mentally unstable. It seems that he noted the phone numbers of the chief minister and other political leaders and government officials from a government diary of a fellow passenger and threatened them over phone,'' police said.

As soon as the call was made to the chief minister's phone, a case was registered at the Cantonment police station in Thiruvananthapuram.

The cyber cell of the police traced the tower location of the accused and handed over the details to Vaikom police who nabbed the accused from the bis nabbed him from the private bus, officials said.

They said the accused has many similar cases registered against him for making threatening phone calls to several people.

